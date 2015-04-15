FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's PBB makes further provisions of 79 mln euros for Heta
April 15, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's PBB makes further provisions of 79 mln euros for Heta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said on Wednesday it had made new provisions of 79 million euros ($84 million) for debt securities held by the Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution .

PBB’s preliminary pre-tax profit plunged by 120 million euros last year to 54 million euros because of a value adjustment.

It said its preliminary pre-tax profit for 2014 would have been 174 million euros but for the effects of a March 1 move by Austria’s financial watchdog to seize Heta and freeze its debt repayments. ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

