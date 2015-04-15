UPDATE 1-Germany's PBB makes further provisions of 79 mln euros for Heta

* Q1 pre-tax profit to exceed 45 mln eur vs 38 mln year-ago

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said on Wednesday it had made new provisions of 79 million euros ($84 million) for debt securities held by the Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution .

PBB’s preliminary pre-tax profit plunged by 120 million euros last year to 54 million due to a writedown.

It said its preliminary pre-tax profit for 2014 would have been 174 million euros but for the effects of a March 1 move by Austria’s financial watchdog to seize Heta and freeze its debt repayments.

Separately, PBB said preliminary first-quarter results showed pre-tax profit of more than 45 million euros, compared with 38 million a year earlier.

PBB also increased new business to 2.8 billion euros in the first three months of 2015, up from 1.6 billion last year. Full first-quarter results would be published on May 19, it said. ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Louise Ireland)