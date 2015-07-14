FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfandbriefbank guides to lower end of IPO price range -source
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Pfandbriefbank guides to lower end of IPO price range -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - German property lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is guiding investors to expect an issue price in the lower part of the range it has given, a source familiar with the deal said.

The person said PBB was now guiding for a range of 10.75-11.25 euros ($11.86-$12.42) a share in its initial public offering planned later this week, according to a source familiar with the deal.

“Books are covered comfortably within this range,” the person said on Tuesday.

PBB last week set the price range for its IPO at 10.75 euros to 12.75 euros, aiming to raise between 1.16 billion euros and 1.37 billion euros in gross proceeds.

Investors can order shares until Wednesday with trading slated to start on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.