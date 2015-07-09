FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Pfandbriefbank's share sale fully subscribed -sources
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

German Pfandbriefbank's share sale fully subscribed -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Investors are signing up for the stock market debut of German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB), two sources said on Thursday.

“The books are fully covered,” one of the sources told Reuters on condition he not be named because the matter is confidential.

PBB co-chief executive Andreas Arndt said on Wednesday the property and public investment lender will press ahead with its initial public offering despite market turbulence caused by the Greek crisis and other matters. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Andreas Cremer; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

