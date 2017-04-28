FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post to deliver groceries for AmazonFresh in Germany
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 4 months ago

Deutsche Post to deliver groceries for AmazonFresh in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOCHUM, Germany, April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post will deliver groceries for Amazon's AmazonFresh service in Germany, the logistics group's chief executive Frank Appel confirmed at its annual general meeting on Friday.

Several people close to the matter had told Reuters last month that the two companies had signed an exclusive deal on the matter.

The deal is a coup for Deutsche Post, as a move by Amazon.com to carry out more of its own parcel deliveries has been seen as a threat to Europe's biggest postal group. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

