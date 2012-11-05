FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German antitrust body says investigates Deutsche Post
November 5, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

German antitrust body says investigates Deutsche Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The German Cartel Office said it was investigating Deutsche Post’s conduct in the letter delivery market, saying Germany’s largest postal services provider may have tried to undercut prices to force competition out of the market.

“There are accusations that the prices that Deutsche Post charges its large customers for the distribution of letters do not cover the costs,” the antitrust regulator said in a statement on Monday.

It is now investigating whether Deutsche Post has been trying to push rivals out of this market segment or trying to deter new entrants, the Cartel Office added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

