Deutsche Post doesn't expect fine in cartel probe
#Financials
March 27, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

Deutsche Post doesn't expect fine in cartel probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post does not expect to be fined as part of a European Union probe into a suspected cartel of logistics firms, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that EU antitrust regulators are set to fine 13 logistics firms, including UPS, Panalpina and Expeditors, for taking part in a cartel.

The people with knowledge of the case said that Deutsche Post unit DHL Global Forwarding had taken part in the cartel but had alerted the regulator to the collusion and so would escape a financial penalty. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger)

