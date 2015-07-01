German competition authority to warn Deutsche Post -report

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s competition authority is on the brink of formally warning former state monopoly Deutsche Post for abusing its dominant market position in deals with big corporate clients, the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily reported on Wednesday.

The competition authority has accused Deutsche Post of violating anti-trust law by offering large clients in the telecoms sector hidden discounts, allowing it to trump rivals, the paper said, without citing its sources.

The paper cited a spokesman from the competition authority as saying the case will be concluded shortly. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by David Evans)