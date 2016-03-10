Deutsche Post extends parcel network across Nordics, Baltics

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post’s DHL parcel unit is extending its presence in Scandinavia, Finland and the Baltic states through partnerships with Finnish postal operator Posti and a subsidiary of Norwegian postal operator Posten Norge, it said on Thursday.

“DHL Parcel is aiming to exploit the strong cross-border online shopping trend in northern Europe as well as the very high e-commerce potential in general,” said Deutsche Post, which faces competition from U.S. online retail giant Amazon. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)