Deutsche Post CEO says seeks another term
October 14, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Post CEO says seeks another term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post Chief Executive Frank Appel said he would like to serve another term at the helm of the world’s largest logistics group.

“The work is a lot of fun and I‘m interested in doing my job a bit longer,” Appel said at an event late on Tuesday, adding he had not yet achieved everything he aimed for.

The 54-year-old has been CEO of Deutsche Post, which has around half a million employees and last posted annual revenues of 56.6 billion euros ($64.6 billion), since 2008.

His contract is currently due to run through October 2017. The supervisory board will likely discuss a possible contract extension next year.

Since his appointment to the CEO post, Appel has turned around the formerly ailing U.S. express business and expanded the business in Asia, where he said he sees growth continuing.

“We still see a good development in China,” he said. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

