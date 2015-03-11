FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 11, 2015 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Post eyes further profit growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, March 11 (Reuters) - Postal and logistics company Deutsche Post forecast profits of up to 3.2 billion euros ($3.42 billion) in 2015 thanks to growth in time-sensitive express deliveries and its parcel business offsetting weak freight forwarding results.

The world’s largest logistics company reported fourth quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) below expectations at 905 million euros due to restructuring at its freight forwarding unit on revenues of 15.365 billion.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report quarterly EBIT of 956 million euros, on revenues of 15.029 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Deutsche Post also announced plans to increase its dividend to 0.85 euros a share from 0.80 euros, in line with average expectations for a payout of 0.84 euros.

$1 = 0.9355 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
