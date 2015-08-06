UPDATE 3-Deutsche Post lowers 2015 profit target after strikes

* Takes 100 mln euro hit from strikes

* Lowers 2015 EBIT target to 2.95-3.1 bln euros

* Maintains 2016 and 2020 targets

* Shares top Dax faller (Adds quotes on freight unit from CFO interview with Reuters)

By Victoria Bryan

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post cut its 2015 profit target on Thursday after walkouts by staff in Germany in the second quarter cost the firm 100 million euros ($109 million).

The strikes came on top of problems at the company’s freight forwarding division, where a restructuring and a switch to a new IT system proved more costly than expected.

Trade union Verdi staged a series of strikes from April, one of which lasted four weeks, over plans by Deutsche Post to expand its parcel division using workers on lower pay, before a deal was reached last month.

Deutsche Post, known for its DHL brand, said it now expects 2015 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 2.95 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and 3.1 billion, compared with a previous target of between 3.05 billion and 3.2 billion.

Second-quarter EBIT was down a greater-than-expected 18 percent.

Its shares dropped 2.6 percent, the top fallers among German blue chip stocks.

Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen said he was confident in the group’s 2016 and 2020 targets, telling journalists the strike costs were a one-off and that a wage deal agreed would allow the group to compete with rivals in the letter and parcel delivery markets.

The letter, eCommerce and parcels division now expects 2015 profit of at least 1.2 billion euros, down from a previous target of 1.3 billion.

Rosen told Reuters in an interview the company would book costs in the “medium double-digit million euros” in the second half for the one-off payments included in the pay deal.

Deutsche Post also said it had started a comprehensive turnaround for the freight division, where profit dropped 61 percent in the three months. The head of the division, Roger Crook, left the company in April.

Rosen said the company was deciding whether to continue with the current IT system or to switch to a new one, with a decision to be made at the end of the third quarter.

He said in the event of completely scrapping the current system, the company would have to write off the 300 million euros invested so far, although he said this was “highly unlikely”. Deutsche Post may take further project costs in 2016, he added.

A sale of the division is not on the cards though, Rosen said. “It’s an important part of our logistics business. We have a good future with this business.”