10 months ago
Deutsche Post CEO says no major acquisitions planned
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

Deutsche Post CEO says no major acquisitions planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL is not planning any major acquisitions and is relaxed about consolidation by others within the market in Europe, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

PostNL on Monday rebuffed a revised offer from Belgian bpost, while FedEx has taken over TNT.

"Integration takes your attention from the market, so from such situations, we have opportunities," Frank Appel told journalists after third-quarter results. "We are very relaxed."

He said Deutsche Post was not interested in acquisitions within the letters sector, but would continue to look out for small and medium-sized acquisitions in other areas, highlighting its planned takeover of UK Mail for about 270 million euros to boost its eCommerce activities. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
