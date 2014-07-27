FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post CEO seeks cost savings on wages -Sueddeutsche newspaper
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 27, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Post CEO seeks cost savings on wages -Sueddeutsche newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post expects tough wage negotiations in Germany, a market where it needs to cut costs because of falling margins, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, quoting Chief Executive Frank Appel.

“Sometimes we pay our employees twice as much as our competitors,” Appel is quoted telling the paper. As a result Deutsche Post, which employs around 500,000 staff worldwide needs to think about whether it can continue to pay the same going forward, Sueddeutsche said.

Deutsche Post will decide in the fall whether or not it will ask German authorities to raise prices for stamps, Appel told the paper. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.