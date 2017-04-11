FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post to sell Streetscooters to third parties
April 11, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 4 months ago

Deutsche Post to sell Streetscooters to third parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL Group said it will double the production capacity of its in-house Streetscooter electric delivery vans to 20,000 by the end of the year, as it prepares to sell them to third-party customers.

For this purpose, the company will commission another production location in North Rhine-Westphalia, the company said on Tuesday.

At least half of this year's annual production is planned for external prospective buyers of the vehicles, Deutsche Post DHL Group said, adding that it sees municipal authorities, strategic partners and large fleet customers as potential buyers. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

