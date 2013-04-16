FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trade union announces strike at Deutsche Post
April 16, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Trade union announces strike at Deutsche Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - German trade union Verdi said workers at German mail and logistics group Deutsche Post AG would strike this week to push their demands for higher wages.

Verdi said in a statement on Tuesday that the walkout, which could affect customers, would begin on Wednesday and continue over the next few days after the union did not come to an agreement with the company in the second round of wage talks.

Deutsche Post was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Anneli Palmen)

