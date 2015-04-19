FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German union Verdi calls strike at Postbank branches over job guarantees
April 19, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

German union Verdi calls strike at Postbank branches over job guarantees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - German services union Verdi has called on employees at Deutsche Bank unit Postbank to strike for an indefinite period in a dispute over job guarantees, the union said on Sunday.

A large number of Postbank branches around Germany will remain closed from next week, Verdi said in a statement, adding that it was prepared for a prolonged walkout period.

Verdi has said in the past it would not agree to a pay deal without reassurances on jobs, given that Deutsche Bank is planning a divestment of its retail operations.

Germany’s flagship bank plans to decide on a major restructuring as early as Thursday and has decided to jettison its Postbank arm to raise capital and retreat from German retail banking, a low-profit battlefield.

“We are ready and determined to enforce safety in a period of change,” Verdi board member Christoph Meister said.

Verdi is seeking a prolongation of job guarantees until 2020 for the 9,500 employees of Postbank Filialvertrieb AG and a further 2,700 staff at Postbank AG, Firmenkunden AG and BHW Group.

For branch office workers, Verdi is also seeking a 5 percent pay rise over 12 months. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
