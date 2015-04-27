FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Postbank agrees to wage hike, job guarantees
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Postbank agrees to wage hike, job guarantees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - German retail lender Deutsche Postbank, which is to be divested by parent Deutsche Bank‘s, has agreed a wage deal with trade union Verdi.

Postbank will raise wages for 5,600 staff by 2.1 percent from this month and by another 2 percent from April 2016, it said in a statement on Monday, adding that it agreed with Verdi not to enforce any compulsory redundancies until mid-2017.

“With this the employees get the necessary stability for the upcoming changes at the company,” Postbank board member Ralf Stemmer said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Deutsche Bank said it will consider alternatives to an initial public offering when divesting Postbank. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.