German union Verdi calls strike at Postbank branches on Monday
#Market News
March 1, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

German union Verdi calls strike at Postbank branches on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - German services union Verdi has called a strike at Deutsche Bank unit Postbank on Monday over pay and job guarantees, the union said on Sunday.

A large number of Postbank branches around Germany would remain closed on Monday, Verdi said in a statement.

Pay talks for the 9,500 employees of Postbank Filialvertrieb AG and a further 2,700 staff at Postbank AG, Firmenkunden AG and BHW Group have so far failed to reach an agreement, Verdi said, adding that service and back-office operations would also be affected by Monday’s strike.

For branch office workers, Verdi is seeking a 5 percent pay rise over 12 months and a prolongation of job guarantees until 2020, among other demands.

Verdi has said it would not agree to a pay deal without reassurances on jobs, given ongoing talk that Deutsche Bank may be planning a divestment of its retail operations.

The union said the next round of pay talks was due to start in Bonn on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

