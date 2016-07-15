FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. appeals court rules for Deutsche Bank in funds transfer dispute
July 15, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

N.Y. appeals court rules for Deutsche Bank in funds transfer dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Deutsche Bank is not liable to the receivers of Belgium’s former national airline Sabena for failing to turn over an intended transfer that was frozen by the U.S. government for more than 14 years, a New York state appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, a four-judge panel of the New York Supreme Court’s appellate division ordered dismissal of Sabena’s lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, saying the bank acted properly in returning the funds to a Sudanese airline’s bank when they were unfrozen in 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29Vj6Vc

