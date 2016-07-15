N.Y. appeals court rules for Deutsche Bank in funds transfer dispute

Deutsche Bank is not liable to the receivers of Belgium’s former national airline Sabena for failing to turn over an intended transfer that was frozen by the U.S. government for more than 14 years, a New York state appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, a four-judge panel of the New York Supreme Court’s appellate division ordered dismissal of Sabena’s lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, saying the bank acted properly in returning the funds to a Sudanese airline’s bank when they were unfrozen in 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29Vj6Vc