FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche hires Philip Lee as vice-chairman SE Asia
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche hires Philip Lee as vice-chairman SE Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed former JPMorgan executive Philip Lee as vice-chairman Southeast Asia and chief country officer for Singapore, the bank said on Tuesday.

Lee, whose last role with JPMorgan was chief executive of Southeast investment banking and senior country officer for Singapore, had been with the U.S. bank since 1995 and resigned last month.

“He brings great depth of experience to this important role where he will focus on the development of our client franchise in Singapore and Southeast Asia, an area which has significant importance and potential for the bank,” Deutsche’s co-chief executive for Asia-Pacific, Gunit Chadha, said in a statement.

Under Lee, JPMorgan did the bulk of the deals for Southeast Asia’s largest developer CapitaLand, including the $1.8 billion initial public offering of its shopping mall arm CapitaMalls Asia that was one of the region’s largest in 2009.

Lee’s appointment comes after some high-profile departures from Deutsche in the past few months, including its head of corporate and investment banking Loh Boon Chye, who was hired by Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of Asia-Pacific global markets. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.