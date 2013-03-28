FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche's SEA financial institutions banker to leave - email
March 28, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche's SEA financial institutions banker to leave - email

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - The head of Deutsche Bank’s Southeast Asia and South Asia financial institutions group, Dhruv Shrikent, will leave on March 31, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Shrikent, who worked at the German lender since 2006, most recently advised AIA on its $1.7 billion acquisition of ING’s insurance business in Malaysia.

The investment banker, whose coverage area included Southeast Asia and India, also worked on a number of capital market deals in the two regions.

He has more than 16 years of investment banking and three years of commercial banking experience.

Deutsche Bank has seen some high-profile departures in recent months, including its head of corporate and investment banking Loh Boon Chye, who was hired by Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of Asia-Pacific global markets. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

