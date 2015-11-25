Deutsche S.Korean units to pay $24 million damages for 2010 market plunge

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A South Korean court finalised a mediation settlement for two Deutsche Bank AG South Korean units to pay about 28 billion won ($24.5 million) in damages to five local financial firms, a judge said on Wednesday.

The five South Korean financial firms claimed damages after share prices plummeted when Deutsche Bank units sold about 2.4 trillion won worth of stocks on the Seoul bourse just before the market closed on November 11, 2010, Lim Kwang-ho, a judge in the Seoul Central District Court told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 28.1 billion won that the five firms will receive is about 80 percent of what they sought, and in all, South Korean financial firms have sought about 280 billion won in damages, the Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Wednesday, citing the court.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman did not have immediate comment. ($1 = 1,145.6000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe)