UPDATE 1-Deutsche S.Korean units to pay $24 million damages for 2010 market plunge
#Intel
November 25, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche S.Korean units to pay $24 million damages for 2010 market plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A South Korean court has finalised a mediation settlement for two Deutsche Bank AG South Korean units to pay about 28 billion won ($24.5 million) in damages to five local financial firms in a market manipulation case, a judge said on Wednesday.

The five South Korean financial firms claimed damages after share prices plummeted when Deutsche Bank units sold about 2.4 trillion won worth of stocks on the Seoul bourse just before the market closed on November 11, 2010, Lim Kwang-ho, a judge in the Seoul Central District Court told Reuters on Wednesday.

South Korea’s top financial regulator in April 2011 suspended some operations of Deutsche Bank’s local brokerage unit for six months after ruling that the bank manipulated the stock market.

Damages will be paid to KB Insurance Co Ltd, Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd, Heungkuk Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd, Shinhan Life Insurance Co Ltd, and Heungkuk Life Insurance Co Ltd.

The 28.1 billion won award is about 80 percent of what the five firms claimed. In all, South Korean financial firms have sought about 280 billion won in damages, the Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Wednesday, citing the court.

Others seeking compensation include Korea Deposit Insurance Corp and Hana Financial Investment Co Ltd, the Korean Economic Daily said, citing the court.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman did not have immediate comment.

In March, the German bank said in its annual report that it faced potential damages of about 250 million euros ($268 million) in the case.

($1 = 1,145.6000 won)

$1 = 0.9373 euros Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
