Deutsche Bank hires Goldman's Tan to cover SE Asia clients-source
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Market News
July 8, 2013

Deutsche Bank hires Goldman's Tan to cover SE Asia clients-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired former Goldman Sachs managing director Boon Kee Tan to be its head of client coverage for Southeast Asia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Tan, who will be based in Singapore, will also cover Southeast Asian financial institutions. She will also head the bank’s corporate finance operations in Singapore.

Tan is the latest hire in the region for Deutsche Bank as it expands in Asian operations. In May, the bank hired former JP Morgan executive Philip Lee as chief country officer for Singapore and former Bank of America executive Sung Eun Ahn as its new chief in Korea.

