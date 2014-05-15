FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom says U.S. regulators decisive for T-Mobile US
May 15, 2014

Deutsche Telekom says U.S. regulators decisive for T-Mobile US

COLOGNE, Germany, May 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday U.S. competition authorities would play a decisive role in the future of its T-Mobile US business.

The company’s fast-growing U.S. business has caught the eye of Japan’s Softbank, which is interested in merging the unit with its own U.S. telecoms arm, Sprint Corp.

But U.S. regulators have taken a tough line on telecoms deals in the past, fearing a reduction in competition could drive up prices for consumers.

“The decisive point is the view taken by the U.S. competition authorities,” Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told the annual shareholders meeting.

“If the market were to be streamlined, T-Mobile US would be excellently positioned.”

In 2011, U.S. regulators rejected a merger between AT&T and T-Mobile on the grounds the market needed at least four major players. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing Kirsti Knolle)

