Deutsche Telekom CEO open to consolidation in U.S. market
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom CEO open to consolidation in U.S. market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, May 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it would be open to any consolidation in the U.S. telecoms market where it operates with T-Mobile US.

“Our strategy in the U.S. remains unchanged,” Deutsche Telekom’s Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told shareholders gathered for the company’s annual meeting.

“Self-funding, de-risking and king maker,” he said, adding that this description summarises his strategy for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US, in which Deutsche Telekom holds a 67 percent stake, has caught the eye of Japan’s Softbank, which is interested in merging the unit with its own U.S. telecoms arm, Sprint Corp.

“We will be open to any consolidation,” Hoettges said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

