Deutsche Telekom Austria unit wins round in frequency battle
January 22, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom Austria unit wins round in frequency battle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile Austria has won a round in a legal battle over mobile frequencies as it tries to get bandwidth in a coveted frequency range, it said on Thursday.

T-Mobile said the European Court of Justice (ECJ) had sided with it in a dispute over whether T-Mobile should have a say in splitting up frequencies after Hutchison Whampoa’s local unit 3 took over Orange Austria.

Local regulators had ruled it did not, allowing 3 and Telekom Austria to split up frequencies among themselves. An Austrian administrative court that had asked the ECJ for guidance now has to address the case again.

“Our goal was and is for UMTS frequencies in the 2100 megahertz range to be divided equally and not to have two market participants favoured,” T-Mobile Austria Chief Executive Andreas Bierwirth said in a statement.

“Based on this decision, we will try to reach a reasonable solution with everyone involved in this matter,” he added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
