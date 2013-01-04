FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom strikes Bundesliga broadcast deal with Sky
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Telekom strikes Bundesliga broadcast deal with Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has struck a deal to bring top-flight German soccer league matches to its internet TV customers after losing out in a fierce battle for broadcast rights last year.

It said on Friday it signed an agreement with Sky Deutschland, which last year heavily outbid it to retain key rights to Bundesliga soccer.

Shares in Sky Deutschland, part-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, rose as much as 2.2 percent to a 3.5 year high of 4.45 euros, making it the top gainer on Germany’s MDAX index. Deutsche Telekom was up 0.1 percent at 8.76 euros.

The agreement between Deutsche Telekom and Sky includes extensive joint marketing and will run until mid-2017. No financial details were provided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.