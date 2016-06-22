FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deutsche Telekom shareholders owning 41 pct take stock dividend
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Telekom shareholders owning 41 pct take stock dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - Investors holding 41 percent of Deutsche Telekom shares have opted for a dividend payment in shares instead of cash, the German telecoms operator said on Wednesday.

As a result, 70 million new Deutsche Telekom shares will be issued and about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) will be used to pay dividends in cash, Deutsche Telekom said in as statement.

Last year, investors holding about 49 percent of Deutsche Telekom took shares instead of cash as dividend payment.

$1 = 0.8858 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.