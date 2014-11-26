FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom says in talks with BT over EE
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 26, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom says in talks with BT over EE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said it and France’s Orange had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain’s BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd.

“It is too early to state whether any transaction may occur,” Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday.

It added various strategic options were being evaluated.

A return to the mobile sector would complement BT’s strong position in the consumer market in Britain, where it has broadband, landline and pay-TV businesses. BT is also talking to Spain’s Telefonica about buying back the 02 mobile network it once owned.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
