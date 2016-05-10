FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

EU opens probe into German approval of Deutsche Telekom's broadband plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday opened an in-depth investigation into the German telecoms regulator’s decision to allow Deutsche Telekom to upgrade its existing copper wiring for high speed broadband services on competition concerns.

Germany’s BNetzA in November approved Deutsche Telekom’s plan to use vectoring technology to double the bandwidth of individual copper lines and facilitate download speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

The Commission said that the plan appeared to have a “considerably restricting effect on alternative operators” and would discuss it with the German regulator over the next three months. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

