Deutsche Telekom files EU complaint on network cross-subsidies
May 30, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom files EU complaint on network cross-subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has filed a complaint with the European Commission, saying that some municipal utilities have cross-subsidised the expansion of their broadband networks via their energy businesses, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing a source.

Deutsche Telekom and the European Commission were not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Telekom is competing with utilities in the area of network infrastructure, who tend to offer their own fast networks, putting pressure on Germany’s biggest telecoms group. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by William Hardy)

