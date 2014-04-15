FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom wins EU approval for GTS acquisition
#Financials
April 15, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom wins EU approval for GTS acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom secured European Union antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 546-million-euro ($754 million) acquisition of telecoms provider GTS Central Europe to give it control of a fibre optic network in eastern Europe.

The European Commission said the deal would not raise any competition concerns in Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic and Poland.

“The merged entity would continue to face strong competition after the merger and customers would still have sufficient alternative suppliers in all markets affected,” the EU antitrust authority said in a statement.

GTS, which owns and operates a fibre optic and data centre network throughout the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, provides voice and data services.

$1 = 0.7238 Euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
