T-Systems says replaces Avaya in IT services deal with GKV
August 2, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in an hour

T-Systems says replaces Avaya in IT services deal with GKV

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems unit has won a sizeable contract to supply telecommunication services for 23,500 health care employees, replacing incumbent provider Avaya.

T-Systems said in a statement on Wednesday that it had agreed a five-year contract to supply office communications services with GKV Informatik, which provides technology services to some of Germany's largest health insurance groups.

GKV customers include Barmer, AOK Nordost, AOK Nordwest, AOK Rhineland / Hamburg, AOK Saxony-Anhalt and Hanseatische Krankenkasse, which collectively own GKV. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This is a strategically very important contract for us", said Reinhard Clemens, Deutsche Telekom's board member responsible for its T-Systems business.

T-Systems said it will replace the current office telecommunications services provider Avaya on this deal. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

