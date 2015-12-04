FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom says fixed network in Germany disrupted
December 4, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom says fixed network in Germany disrupted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Friday its German network was disrupted and that it was working to restore communications.

“Currently, there is disruption of phone, Internet and TV on the fixed network. Our technicians are working on a solution,” Europe’s largest telecoms operator said on its Twitter feet.

In August, Deutsche Telekom’s Dutch mobile network was disrupted for almost 24 hours due to a software glitch.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for further comment. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by William Hardy)

