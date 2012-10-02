FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom confirms in talks with MetroPCS
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 2, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Telekom confirms in talks with MetroPCS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom on Tuesday confirmed it is in talks with smaller peer MetroPCS over a combination of their operations in the United States.

In a regulatory filing, Deutsche Telekom said the aim of the combination would be to operate its subsidiary T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS “within one company in which Deutsche Telekom would hold the majority of shares.”

The company added that significant issues have not yet been finalized, contracts have not yet been signed, and the conclusion of the transaction is still not certain.

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom have therefore not yet taken the resolutions necessary for such a transaction, Deutsche Telekom said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported on advance talks between the two companies.

Deutsche Telekom tried to sell its U.S. business T-Mobile USA, once a strong growth engine, to AT&T for $39 billion but fierce regulatory opposition scuppered the deal, leaving the German company with a $6 billion breakup package. (Reporting By Harro Ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.