#Broadcasting
December 9, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Appeals court clears Deutsche Telekom of overcharging KabelD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Frankfurt court has handed Deutsche Telekom victory in a dispute over how much it charges Kabel Deutschland for the use of cable ducts.

The regional court on Tuesday confirmed a ruling by a lower court that Deutsche Telekom had not overcharged Kabel Deutschland for using its pipe network that houses phone and internet lines.

Germany’s largest cable operator, which in the mean time has been bought by Britain’s Vodafone, had filed the lawsuit, seeking the repayment of more than 400 million euros ($496.88 million) in fees it had paid Deutsche Telekom.

However, the court in Frankfurt said that it was of the view Deutsche Telekom was not abusing its market position.

A Kabel Deutschland spokesman said the company would study the ruling and that it would look into what options it now has. ($1 = 0.8050 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
