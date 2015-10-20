FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom eyes sales of T-Mobile Netherlands - sources
October 20, 2015

Deutsche Telekom eyes sales of T-Mobile Netherlands - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is considering the sale of its T-Mobile Netherlands unit as it focuses on integrated operations, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, which said a deal could help the German carrier raise funds to reduce debt and acquire wireless frequencies in the United States.

No final decision has been made and Deutsche Telekom could still decide against a sale, the report said.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Pravin Char)

