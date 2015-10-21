FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.Telekom eyes range of options for T-Mobile Netherlands -source
October 21, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

D.Telekom eyes range of options for T-Mobile Netherlands -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is eyeing other options for its T-Mobile Netherlands unit, not just a sale, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the German group was looking at a sale of the unit as part of a strategy to focus on offering packaged services, which include internet services as well as television and mobile.

Other options under consideration include a partnership, merging T-Mobile Netherlands with another company, or swapping the unit for a minority stake in another company, the person said. Deutsche Telekom earlier this year swapped its EE mobile phone operator for a stake in London-listed BT Group.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Christoph Steitz)

