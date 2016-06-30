FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom reshuffles management board
June 30, 2016

Deutsche Telekom reshuffles management board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has reshuffled its management board, creating a new position for technology and innovation to focus on the upcoming generation of networks.

The role will be taken by Claudia Nemat, currently board member for Europe and Technology.

The Europe post will be taken on by a new executive, whose name will be announced next week, in line with the request of his previous employer, Deutsche Telekom said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

