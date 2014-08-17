FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom mulling to buy cable operators -magazine
August 17, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom mulling to buy cable operators -magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Deutsche Telekom keeping purchasing options open -magazine

* Expanding DSL across Germany may cost 25 bln euros -magazine

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is mulling acquisitions of smaller cable operators, Focus magazine said on Sunday, citing the head of the company’s German operations.

“We are closely monitoring the TV-cable market and keep purchasing options open,” the weekly quoted Niek Jan van Damme as saying. “But things must fit together.”

The global telecoms industry is in the midst of a wave of dealmaking as companies look to take advantage of low interest rates to build economies of scale and as the various telecom services such as mobile and fixed line broadband internet and TV converge.

The magazine mentioned local German cable companies Primacom and Tele Columbus as possible targets.

Separately, van Damme said it may cost about 10 billion euros ($13.40 billion) in government funding to expand high-speed DSL broadband internet technology to Germany’s rural areas to service 90 percent of the country’s population.

“We would need another 15 billion euros for the remaining 10 percent” of the population, Focus quoted van Damme as saying. (1 US dollar = 0.7464 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

