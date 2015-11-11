UPDATE 2-Deutsche Telekom Dutch unit draws interest from Apax, CVC -sources

* Bidders to submit indicative offers by Nov. 16 - sources * T-Mobile Netherlands valued at up to 3 bln euros - sources * Telecom and cable operators could enter race - sources (Updates with comments from Deutsche Telekom CEO) By Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Netherlands division has drawn interest from private equity groups Apax and CVC, which are putting the finishing touches to their rival bids, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The unit, which lags competitors KPN and Vodafone in the market, could be valued at up to 3 billion euros, and is being sold in an auction process led by Credit Suisse, the sources said. The bidders have been asked to submit indicative offers by Nov. 16. Deutsche Telekom is weighing an exit from the Netherlands because it is a very competitive market where consumers are quickly shifting to all-included mobile and fixed bundles. On Wednesday local player Tele2 launched its long-awaited mobile service, a move that could pressure prices. Other investment firms, including U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital and Providence, are also expected to enter the race, the sources said. It remains to be seen whether any telecom or cable companies will emerge as bidders, but some of the sources said French entrepreneur Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad and cable group Liberty Global could be interested in the asset. Liberty is already present in the Netherlands as cable provider Ziggo, and is awaiting approval to buy a mobile operator in Belgium as it bets more on all-inclusive bundles of services. Spokesmen at Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Global, and the private equity funds declined to comment. Iliad could not immediately be reached for comment. Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Wednesday "in the Netherlands, we have to find our way in a difficult landscape." Speaking at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona, he said the company has been unable to define a "strategic positioning that will create value in the Dutch market." T-Mobile Netherlands has seen its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) take a hit this year, with a 17 percent decline to 382 million euros in the first nine months of the year. If the slide continues at the same pace, its annual core earnings would then plunge from 630 million euros in 2014 to roughly 520 million euros this year. Buyout funds estimate its core earnings to come in at around 450 million euros next year. One telecoms banker said Liberty will look at the Dutch T-Mobile operations but it will more likely go to a private equity firm for 6 to 6.5 times EBITDA. Liberty is seen as being able to pay more than private equity firms for the operations due to synergies between their operations, but it could have already purchased them if it intended to, the banker said. Berenberg's analyst Paul Marsch said earlier this year that T-Mobile Netherlands was worth 6 times its EBITDA. "Applying 6 times to the Netherlands ... might raise a few eyebrows given that the broader European telecoms sector is trading at closer to 8 times, but Deutsche Telekom's Dutch operation is underperforming in a market which we think will see increased competitive tension with the launch of Tele2's 4G service," he said in a note. Deutsche Telekom's options for the unit include a partnership, merging T-Mobile Netherlands with another group, or swapping it for a minority stake in another company, the sources said. Deutsche Telekom's decision to put the Dutch mobile operator on the block is part of a plan to become a packaged service provider, which includes internet as well as television and mobile, sources told Reuters last month. (Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by William Hardy and David Evans)