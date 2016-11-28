FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Deutsche Telekom says 900,000 fixed-line customers suffer outages
November 28, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

Deutsche Telekom says 900,000 fixed-line customers suffer outages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - About 900,000 Deutsche Telekom fixed-line customers have been hit by network outages, it said on Monday, and it could not rule out "targeted external factors" as the reason.

Fixed-line customers have had problems connecting to Deutsche Telekom's network since Sunday afternoon, the company said.

"Based on the pattern of errors, it can not be ruled out that the router has been targeted externally, with the result that it can no longer log on to the network," Deutsche Telekom, which has 20 million fixed-line customers, said in a statement on it website.

If problems persisted Deutsche Telekom suggested customers disconnect their routers from the network. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
