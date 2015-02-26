FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom sees dividend growth in line with free cash flow
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom sees dividend growth in line with free cash flow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom on Thursday promised to pay a minimum dividend of 0.50 euros ($1) per share in the coming years, which it expects to grow in line with its free cash flow.

The company said free cash flow will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10 percent per year between 2015 and 2018 from 4.14 billion euros in 2014.

Deutsche Telekom also said its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 9.5 percent to 4.444 billion euros, above the average forecast of 4.373 billion euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.