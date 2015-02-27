FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T-Mobile US cuts margin target - CEO in presentation
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

T-Mobile US cuts margin target - CEO in presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US cut its margin target, citing rapid growth in the number of customers it has, T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere said.

It now sees its margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reaching 32-34 percent in 2017, compared with a previous target for 34-36 percent, according to slides prepared for a presentation Legere is holding at Deutsche Telekom’s investor day on Friday. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.