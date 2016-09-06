FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom denies report it is considering restructuring
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom denies report it is considering restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with Deutsche Telekom denial)

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has denied a newspaper report it is considering restructuring options including thousands of job cuts at its German business, a review of holdings in eastern Europe and Greece and a partial sale of subsidiary T-Systems.

German daily Handelsblatt had reported that Deutsche Telekom was seeking ways to lower its costs, citing unnamed people who attended a meeting last week at which management and supervisory board members discussed group strategy.

"This report is a series of speculations, or in short, nonsense," a spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

He said the company was always cutting headcount in some areas and creating jobs in others, but that this was a long-term process that had been ongoing for years.

"There is no new job cutting programme," he said.

$1=0.8973 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
