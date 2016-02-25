FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom plans no acquisitions in new countries
February 25, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom plans no acquisitions in new countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom does not plan any acquisitions in countries where it does not already have a presence, its finance chief said in the text of a speech on Thursday.

“Our principles regarding inorganic transactions are clear and unchanged: No acquisitions outside of our footprint,” Thomas Dannenfeldt said after Deutsche Telekom reported strong results in its German home market driven by combined fixed-line, mobile and Internet TV packages.

Deutsche Telekom has operations in several central and eastern European countries, the United States and Britain. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

