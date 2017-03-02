FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Deutsche Telekom CEO says BT stake is still right -speech text
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 2, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 6 months ago

Deutsche Telekom CEO says BT stake is still right -speech text

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany, March 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom wants to keep its stake in British telecoms operator BT despite writing down the value of the holding by 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said in the speech of a text on Thursday.

"The financial stake in the leading integrated network operator in the UK is still the right strategy for me," he said in the text of the speech.

The German carrier earlier reported a net loss for the fourth quarter due to the writedown, which leaves the 12 percent BT stake at 5.1 billion euros on its books. ($1 = 0.9487 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.