D.Telekom to extend fibre-optic to 2.4 mln additional households
November 5, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

D.Telekom to extend fibre-optic to 2.4 mln additional households

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will offer its fibre optic-based Internet connections to another 2.4 million German households in the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dannenfeldt said in the text of a speech on Thursday.

Such connections offer speeds of between 50 and 200 megabits per second, making Germany’s biggest telecoms operator more competitive with cable operators like Vodafone’s Kabel Deutschland, whose speeds are at the top of that range.

Deutsche Telekom - whose extensive fixed-line telecoms network helps it compete with mobile operators by allowing it to sell bundled offers - currently has 3.8 million fibre-optic lines in Germany. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

